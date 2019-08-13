WATSONTOWN — The staff at Luzerne County Community College say they are working toward the first day of classes for the incoming campus at the former Watsontown Elementary School.
On Monday, the public was invited to tour the classrooms and space in an open house at 1100 Main St. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21 and the first day of classes for Sept. 16.
"We hope to have all the room in place by the 16th," said Ed Hennigan, the assistant director of administrations. "This week and next week, we have our staff working feverishly to have everything ready for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. We're in the process of hiring a full-time director, administrator and secretary."
In June, the LCCC College Board of Trustees approved an agreement with the Warrior Run School District to use the former Watsontown Elementary School for a new college campus. The LCCC Greater Susquehanna Center will offer classes in English, math, speech, biology, sociology, art, First Year Experience, computer information systems and CPR.
The space is provided to the college as an in-kind donation to LCCC in exchange for the reduced tuition rates. It is the seventh satellite campus and the second in Northumberland County.
Mother and daughter Bonita and Cori Hetherington, of Watsontown, came to the open house to see how far along the campus is and to keep options open.
"I am very, very impressed," said Bonita Hetherington. "It's a wonderful addition to the community."
Cori Hetherington said she can "see the vision."
"It really does sound like a mighty idea," she said.
Kristin Fleck, of Milton, brought her son, Gregory Fleck, a 2019 graduate of Milton Area. Gregory is planning to attend the Berwick campus until the Watsontown campus offers day classes in addition to night classes, but he wants to attend the Watsontown campus since it's close to home, family and friends.
"I think I will like it here, and hopefully they will help me," said Gregory Fleck.
"I like that it's community-based," said Kristin Fleck. "It's Gregory's community, it's Gregory's friends and family and the people's he's grown up and the people he knows. It's great for the community."