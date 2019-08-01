The Lycoming County Board of Commissioners were "very receptive" to financially supporting the incoming Luzerne County Community College in Watsontown, Greater Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce Relationship Director Chris Berleth said.
Berleth, chamber President/CEO Bob Garrett, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit Chief Academic Officer John Kurelja and local business owner Dave Zartman of Zartman Construction attended the meeting with the county leaders. If the county contributes toward the $100,000 a year needed to support Luzerne in Watsontown, students from the county will receive in-county tuition.
The first day for the new community college is scheduled for Sept. 16. In June, the LCCC College Board of Trustees approved an agreement with the Warrior Run School District to use the former Watsontown Elementary School for a new college campus. The LCCC Greater Susquehanna Center will offer classes in English, math, speech, biology, sociology, art, First Year Experience, computer information systems and CPR.
The space is provided to the college as an in-kind donation to LCCC in exchange for the reduced tuition rates. In-county students are considered any student from Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming and Clinton counties.
The chamber will attend the following meetings: 1 p.m. Tuesday with Northumberland County and 11 a.m. Aug. 13 with Montour County. The meeting for Clinton County is to be determined.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER