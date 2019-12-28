SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners on Thursday approved a professional service agreement with SEDA-Council of Governments to administer a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant awarded to Moran Industries in Watsontown.
The $2 million will be only a portion of a $31.8 million project: the construction of a new, modern state-of-the-art logistics facility. The facility will be constructed with a focus on energy efficiency and will allow companies to outsource their supply chain logistics to a third-party provider, according to John Moran, president and CEO of Moran Logistics.
The grant must be administered through a public authority. The agreement does not cost the county anything, said Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
The groundbreaking for the project was on July 7. The facility will be on Eighth Street on a 105-acre site (in Delaware Township) that the company is developing.
