SHAMOKIN — Downtown Shamokin will have a hotel after Sen. John Gordner announced a $2 million grant was given to Northumberland County for redevelopment.
The press conference was held at the former Jones Hardware building, in downtown Shamokin, and Gordner presented a $2 million check to Andrew Twiggar, of Shamokin.
The money was granted to Northumberland County through the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project Funds, Gordner said. Twiggar's properties are the recipients of the funds.
Mayor John Brown said he was thrilled for the city.
"We are a struggling city and this just makes me so happy for all of our residents," Brown said. "This is something
The money will be used as part of a three-building project, according to Gordner.
The project will restore and re-purpose three city properties which include, The F&S Building, which is located behind the city municipal lot, The Lark/Coal Hole, located on Walnut Street, and the former Jones Hardware store, located in the 100 block of E. Independence St.
The F&S building will be transformed into a space ideal for a microbrewery, according to state officials.
The Lark Mill/Coal Hole will be restored and transformed into a 40 room hotel with an expansion capacity to 80 rooms, according to the grant from the state website.
The former Jones Hardware building will be transformed into a 50 room hotel with a possible bar attached, Twiggar said.
Each property has significant structural issues and renovation work will stabilize the buildings, bring them up to current code, provide handicap accessibility, and implement proper life-safety features.
"I am thrilled and looking forward to all of these projects," Twiggar said.
Twiggar, a 1999 Shamokin Area graduate, said he was inspired to investment in part by the growing success of the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA).
"I was one of those people who said who would ever come to pay to ride an ATV," Brown said to Twiggar during the announcement. "I was wrong. Then we came up with an idea about letting the ATV's drive on the streets."
State. Rep. Kurt Masser said he was thrilled to see Shamokin continuing to grow.
"We couldn't be happier for the city," Masser said. "The continued effort put in by a group of people who are all working as a team shows things can get done."
Twiggar said construction can begin as early as this fall.