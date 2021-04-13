Fortune Magazine has ranked Sheetz as one of their 2021 Best Companies to Work For list.
Sheetz, which has outlets in Lewisburg, Shamokin Dam, and Danville, was ranked 83rd on this year's list. The list recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. Sheetz recently invested $28.5 million in store employee wages and updated its parental leave policy to include 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.
"These companies stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society, in a difficult year,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work Inc., the research and analytics firm that produces FORTUNE magazine’s 100BEST Companies to Work For list.
In response to the pandemic, Sheetz immediately implemented new cleaning and sanitization protocols as well as new safety measures to protect its employees and customers. Sheetz increased pay for store employees and released new scan-and-go technology in support of social distancing recommendations.