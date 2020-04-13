DANVILLE — Mahoning Township police officers will qualify for a 14-day paid quarantine leave if they are exposed to or contract COVID-19 while performing their duties.
The township supervisors approved the policy by a 5-0 vote on Monday during a meeting 104 people listened to by conference call. Among those on the phone were Supervisor Vice Chairman Larry Robertson, who cast his vote via phone, and most township department heads. Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn and Supervisors T.S. Scott, John Whelan and Molly Shultz were present in the meeting room.
Scott, reading from the temporary policy before the vote, said the township officers "continue to bravely work to ensure that township residents are safe and protected during the COVID-19 pandemic."
He said the officers put themselves at risk for contracting COVID-19, but they are exempt from receiving the paid leave benefits provided under the newly created federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). Any officer on quarantine leave will receive full pay and the township will cover medical bills related to COVID-19, as well as hotel bills if the officer wishes to isolate from family members during the period, under the township policy.
The policy does not prevent an officer from applying for workers’ compensation benefits. If an officer is infected with COVID-19, Scott said, the officer also is eligible for sick leave.
The policy expires Dec. 31, unless the supervisors vote to terminate, amend or renew it.
In a separate vote, the supervisors also passed a resolution of support for a bill proposed by state Sen. Mike Regan, a Republican from York County. His Senate Bill 1106 would provide extra protection to first responders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation would amend the Pennsylvania Heart and Lung Act to guarantee an officer is provided his or her full salary and benefits if the officer must miss work for any COVID-19 related issue, whether it be to get tested, to self-quarantine, or if they contract the virus, according to Regan.
The amendment would be limited to the duration of the governor’s public health declaration.
The Heart and Lung Act, signed into law on June 28, 1935, enables the continuance of the payment of salary, medical and hospital expenses of officers who are injured or contract certain diseases in the line of duty.