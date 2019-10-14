DANVILLE — Mahoning Township officials are considering a curfew throughout the township, mostly for outsiders who pass through.
Supervisor T.S. Scott said at the supervisors' meeting on Monday that Police Chief Fred Dyroff suggested the ordinance to head off any potential problems from loiterers.
"We are a crossroads here and a lot of people loiter," Scott said in answer to resident Bryan Campbell, who asked the purpose of the ordinance. "The chief wants to be able to say, 'Kids, go home.' "
Scott added, though, "This has nothing to do with Mahoning kids."
He cited as an example Sheetz, along Woodbine Lane just off of Route 11, which sells beer and wine. He said there could be a problem if a clerk refuses to sell "a belligerent drunk" alcohol.
Scott added, "In case you haven't noticed, we also have a drug problem."
He said supervisors still have to sit down with the chief to discuss the details and then decide if they want to pass it.
"We have no idea what hours, age," he said.
Supervisor John Whelan said, "It would probably be discretionary."
He and Scott indicated the ordinance would not be aimed at teens, for example, who are purchasing something at Sheetz and not causing any problems.
"We're just talking about it right now," added Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn.
Worst example of bureaucracy
On a separate issue, Scott and Lynn expressed their frustration with the state Department of Environmental Protection because of the length of time it takes to get a permit for flood mitigation work.
Scott said that when DEP approved a permit for mitigation along Blizzards Run, the previous board of supervisors "didn't want to get involved."
While the current supervisors have mended the relationship with DEP, Scott said, the agency still wants to see a master mitigation plan for the creek before approving a permit. Township engineer Drew Barton, who is working on that plan, said that it is a six-month process.
"We want to keep the water in the creek so it doesn't flood," Lynn said.
While the master plan is in the works, the supervisors told DEP they wanted to take care of "some low-hanging fruit" by doing some repair work along the creek where it runs under Railroad Street, near the Bloom Road and Academy Avenue intersection near the entrance to Geisinger. The creek has flooded that intersection during heavy rains.
Scott said DEP wanted the township to cut vegetation in the creek, which the township did. DEP signed the first part of the permit for the short-term project, but then DEP must review that permit for 93 business days, Barton said. Scott said DEP agreed to a Nov. 1 meeting to talk about the permit, but he wants to meet sooner. He still is trying to set up an earlier meeting.
"This is ridiculous," Scott said. "This is the worst example of bureaucracy I've ever come across."
Bald Top bids
The supervisors also voted to seek bids for a water conveyance system along Bald Top Road to reroute water runoff.
Two inclinometers installed in separate pipes in the road last month showed the movement of "three one-hundredths of an inch cumulative," Scott said. The instruments must be kept there for another two months to read if the road is shifting.
"There's nothing conclusive at this point," he said.
If the road is moving, the township officials could either opt for matting, which is several layers of cloth-like material to keep the road stable, or the more expensive option of soil nailing — at a cost of about $250,000 — in which a machine is used to create horizontal voids into the bedrock at certain intervals below the road that are filled with concrete.
The section of Bald Top Road leading to Route 11 has been closed since May because parts are collapsing, and it won't be repaired and reopened until at least next June. Meanwhile, residents are continuing to take a three-mile detour to and from their homes.