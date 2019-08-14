DANVILLE — Mahoning Township firefighters responded to 21 calls in July, 14 of them in the township, Fire Chief Leslie Young reported.
Those East End Fire Company calls included eight false alarms, two structure fires, two motor vehicle crashes, a grass or woods fire, a carbon monoxide response, a rapid intervention team response, one water rescue and five miscellaneous incidents.
Of the seven mutual aid calls, two were in Ralpho Township and one each was in Catawissa Borough and Liberty, Madison, Rush and Valley townships. An average of five fighters responded to calls.
Firefighters also spent 87.5 man-hours in in-house training and one firefighter spent 52 hours taking part in certified training.
— JOE SYLVESTER