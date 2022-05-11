DANVILLE — The fire that injured a former Montour County commissioner and destroyed his one-story home on Tuesday was accidental and the cause remains undetermined, township Fire Chief Leslie Young said on Wednesday.
Young said two state police fire marshals, Trooper James Nizinski and Cpl. Nicholas Loffredo, ruled the fire at 26 Ridge Drive “accidental/undetermined.”
Thomas E. Herman, 90, was seriously injured in the fire and flown to Lehigh Valley Regional Burn Center from Geisinger, but there was no word on his condition. Young confirmed his daughter and two others helped Herman walk out of the house.
“His daughter Cindy Cavanaugh and bystanders Brad Bason and Jessica Vansickle were helping him out of the house when I arrived on scene,” the fire chief said.
“I was just heading up Bloom Road and saw smoke,” Bason said on Wednesday. “I started heading in that direction. He was laying in the doorway.”
He said he helped Cavanaugh get Herman to stand and walk him out, Bason said. “He was talking. He was worried about his dog.”
Lexi, Herman’s terrier, is believed to have fled the home during the fire, though some feared the pet did not get out.
“I don’t know who, but someone said they saw a dog fleeing the house,” Young said. “So, I’m hoping that is true. We did not find it in the house, but there was a lot of debris.”
Young said the victim was transported to Geisinger by ambulance then flown by Life Flight helicopter to the Allentown burn center.
A spokeswoman in the burn recovery unit would not release a condition or confirm that Herman was a patient on Tuesday evening. A call to the center’s media relations office on Wednesday was not returned.
Both Young and Bason said Vansickle ran from Leighow’s Veterinary parking lot and across the creek to help.
Herman, a former six-term commissioner, much of that time as chairman, lived by himself in the home. His wife, Lois, died on Dec. 30.
Young said a firefighter from the township’s East End Fire Company also was injured when he stepped in a hole and twisted his ankle.
Young said she called in the fire marshals because of the fire-related injury.
Fire units from the township’s East End Fire Company and surrounding areas were dispatched at 4:21 p.m. following multiple calls to the 911 center. The chief said the mobile home with additions was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Initial dispatches indicated someone was trapped in the home.
Smoke from the blaze could be seen from as far as 10 miles away.
Firefighters were on the scene for nearly three hours.
Besides the township fire company, units from all four Danville fire companies, two units from Southside Fire Company in Riverside, Geisinger Danville Ambulance, Mahoning Township police and Danville Fire Police also responded. Point Township’s Tuckahoe Fire Company was on standby as a rapid intervention team, the chief said.
Young said the home was a total loss, but it is insured.