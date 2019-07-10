DANVILLE — Mahoning Township's East End Fire Company responded to 23 calls in June, including two structure fires, township Fire Chief Leslie Young reported.
The other calls included two motor vehicle crashes, one vehicle fire, four false alarms, two carbon monoxide responses, four rapid intervention team responses, one public service and seven miscellaneous calls. Thirteen of the calls were in the township, while the remaining 10 were mutual aid. Three mutual aid calls were in Danville Borough, one each in Cooper, Hemlock, Madison, Rush and Valley townships and two were in Montour Township.
An average of five firefighters responded to the calls.
Twenty-three firefighters spent 41.5 man-hours in training and one spent 1.5 hours on fire prevention.
