DANVILLE — Mahoning Township’s East End Fire Company responded to 17 calls in January, according to Fire Chief Leslie Young’s report.
Those calls included three structure fires, three motor vehicle crashes, three false alarms, two carbon monoxide responses, one water rescue, one vehicle fire, one rapid intervention team response and three miscellaneous calls.
Eight of the calls were in the township, three were in Rush Township, two were in Cooper Township, and there was one call each in Bloomsburg, Danville, Liberty Township and Point Township.
An average of eight firefighters responded to the calls.
Fourteen firefighters participated in 2.5 hours of in-house training, two firefighters took part in four hours of certified training and six spent eight hours in certified training.
