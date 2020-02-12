Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.