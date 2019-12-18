DANVILLE – Mahoning Township received a big boost toward upgrading the traffic signal at the busy Bloom Road and Academy Avenue intersection.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will give the township $351,140 to modernize the traffic signal at the intersection, Gov. Tom Wolf and two local lawmakers announced on Tuesday.
The grant is among the $13.1 million PennDOT will distribute in Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding toward 41 safety improvement projects in 34 municipalities statewide.
The intersection is near the entrance to the Geisinger Medical Center campus.
"That's great news," township Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said after hearing about the grant.
The project, which township engineer Drew Barton estimated could cost between $400,000 and $500,000, including engineering and inspection, would also include timing equipment, pedestrian and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, arms, foundations and controllers.
“I want to congratulate Mahoning Township for targeting this grant program,” said state Sen. John Gordner, R-27 of Berwick. “These funds will be very beneficial in improving traffic and pedestrian safety at the intersection which serves as the main entrance to Geisinger Medical Center.”
“I applaud the Mahoning Township supervisors in obtaining this very competitive grant,” said state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107 of Elysburg. “This is one of 41 projects selected statewide from a total of 116 applicants.”
— JOE SYLVESTER