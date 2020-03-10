DANVILLE — Trucks weighing more than 10 tons are prohibited from traveling on Bald Top and Klein roads in Mahoning Township.
The township supervisors on Monday adopted an ordinance imposing the weight restriction on those roads. Those who wish to drive vehicles that exceed the limit must apply for a permit and possibly post a security bond to pay for any damages their vehicles cause to the roads.
School buses, emergency vehicles and vehicles making local deliveries and pickups are exempt from the restriction, the ordinance reads.
One resident disputed the ordinance, saying he thought the limit was too low. Jonathan Jones told the supervisors his truck with a skidsteer weighs 10 tons.
"Individuals who are concerned that they may be impacted by the ordinance can bring those concerns to the township for further explanation," Supervisor T.S. Scott said in an email message on Tuesday. "Any sweeping edits we may deem possibly appropriate would be considered and properly discussed at a public meeting before any future action is taken."
Township solicitor Jonathan DeWald has said the township engineer determined the 10-ton limit based on his examinations of the road.
The proposed ordinance stems from residents' complaints about tri-axle trucks repeatedly hauling fill to building sites on Bald Top.
The section of Bald Top Road connecting with Route 11 has been closed since May because sections are collapsing. Motorists have had to use Klein Road from Route 642 west as a detour. The supervisors want the weight restriction on both roads because once that part of Bald Top Road is reopened, they want to ensure the new road is kept in good repair.
Meanwhile, the supervisors plan to open bids on March 17 for the soil nailing to stabilize Bald Top Road. Bidders will give presentations at the 5:30 p.m. public meeting. The supervisors plan to award a contract for the work at their March 23 meeting.