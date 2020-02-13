MAHONING TWP. — The township supervisors set Dumpster Day for April 25, but shortened it by an hour. Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said the township should not even continue the service for township residents to clear out junk from their homes because some people abused it by dropping off items normally not allowed or by not paying to drop off tires.
Supervisor John Whelan said, though, the service is popular with residents, and he wanted to see it continue.
"I don't like it being abused," Supervisor Molly Shultz said, noting somebody once brought a hot tub.
"Most of the stuff (people brought), their trash hauler would take," Lynn said.
Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said the service is needed. He said people are dumping mattresses off of Klein Road.
"I think it's needed," he said.
Scott suggested that instead of accepting items from 8 a.m. to noon, shorten the time to 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
"If you're not in line by 10 a.m., you're not getting in," he said. "Two hours, one trip, one pickup truck and not take tires."
He said Dumpster Day is designed to help residents get rid of junk the trash hauler won't take, such as an old sofas, old grills.
The supervisors settled on holding the drop-off for three hours, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Residents must be in line by 11 a.m. to drop off. Only one vehicle per household will be allowed, but no trailers. No items with Freon and no tires will be accepted.
Residents will be asked to assist with unloading, and the township reserves the right to refuse any item. The service, free for residents, costs the township around $4,000.