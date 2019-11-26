By Joe Sylvester
DANVILLE — Five Mahoning Township police officers recently attended training or conferences in specialized fields, Police Chief Fred Dyroff told the township supervisors on Monday.
Dyroff said Officer Garon Fenstermaker, a member of the Columbia-Montour County SWAT team, attended a two-day training at Fort Indiantown Gap; Officer Jason Bedisky attended a three-day intelligence-sharing conference with the Pennsylvania State Police and various other agencies in State College; Dyroff and Sgt. Matthew Gerst attended the 8th Annual Coroner’s Law Enforcement training in Williamsport, and Officer Ryan Pander attended a one-day training on Gathering Intelligence via Online sources in Reading.
Supervisor T.S. Scott commended the chief for sending more than one officer to training.
“It brings the level of the entire department up and makes them better officers,” Scott said.
Dyroff also presented data from Ford Motor Co. showing the new 2020 hybrid SUV the supervisors recently approved buying for the police department would save about $3,500 a year on gas. The supervisors earlier this month approved the SUV purchase at a cost of $40,366 from Kovatch Ford, Nesquehoning. The price includes the $6,000 trade-in allowance on the department’s 2014 Dodge Charger. The township made the purchase through the state’s COSTARS cooperative purchasing program.
“It means less of an impact to the planet and less of an impact to your pocketbook,” Scott told residents.