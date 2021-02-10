DANVILLE — Mahoning Township supervisors unanimously passed a resolution at Monday evening's meeting that provides guidelines for anyone who wants to use Personal Delivery Devices (PDDs) within the boundaries of the township.
PDDs are essentially robots, and they would be operating on sidewalks, making local deliveries. Any entity that wants to use PDDs first has to receive authorization from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
"We don't have a lot of sidewalks," said Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn.
The Resolution, No. 2021-0208 sets some parameters for the use of PDDs.
The resolution states that by law, "a municipality may regulate the operation of any PDD within the jurisdictional limits of the municipality."
Some points in the resolution include:
Any authorized entity who obtains authorization from the PennDOT to operate a PDD, regardless of size, has to notify the township's zoning officer in writing of the roadways and pedestrian areas that the PDD will use.
The township's zoning officer will review the request and handle the permitting of areas that the PDD will use. The approval or denial of the request would have to be voted on by the board of supervisors.
No PDD will operate "in an area in such a manner as to cause disruption to accessibility features designed to assist disabled individuals."
The state enacted the law last year to allow the devices as a way to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code, PDDs are classified as pedestrians and are afforded the same rights, according to PennDOT.
There are three exceptions, according to PennDOT: PDDs must yield the right-of-way to all pedestrians and pedal cyclists in a pedestrian area; PDDs must travel in the same direction of traffic when traveling on a roadway or shoulder/berm, and in specific circumstances, a PDD may operate within the travel lane of a roadway.
The state law, Act 106, that governs PDDs, limits their size to 32 inches or less in width, 42 inches or less in length and 72 inches or less in height and weighing no more than 550 pounds, without cargo.
They can only travel 12 mph or less in pedestrian areas and 25 mph on a roadway or shoulder, VonBlohn said at the meeting.
Supervisors expressed concerns about how the units would be operated after major snow events.
Besides pedestrian areas, they can only operate on roadways or shoulders/berms on roads posted at 25 mph or less.
In other business:
Township Treasurer Ken Houck, in his report to the board, said the ending balance on hand, as of Jan. 31, was $31,732.
Lloyd Craig, Streets and Infrastructure, group leader, told the board that there were 269.75 man-hours of overtime since Jan. 25, for snow removal and icy conditions.
Craig also reported that the township's John Deere tractor had developed a noise, thought to be coming from the transmission. After having a service technician check it out, Craig said, a tooth was missing in the main gear in the transmission.
A repair could cost $6,000, he said. "But it could have been much worse had the driver not noticed the noise while operating the vehicle."
Fire chief Leslie Young said East End Fire Company had responded to 17 incidents in January. Of those, two were EMS-related and 15 were fires. In Mahoning Township there was one building fire.