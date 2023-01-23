DANVILLE — Mahoning Township Police Department Chief Fred Dyroff presented his 2022 Annual Report to supervisors at Monday night's meeting.
The report is now also available to the public via the township website, he said.
In the report, Dyroff noted that within the MTPD ranks are two NRA and Pennsylvania State Police certified firearms instructors, an NRA certified patrol rifle instructor, a school resource officer, an instructor for civilian response to active shooters, Taser, OC spray, BolaWrap and G.L.O.V.E.
The department applied for two grants through the Pennsylvania CCommission on Crime and Delinquency, and one grant through Keystone Municipal Trust during 2022, and received a combined $175,464 for the department.
With those funds, the department will be buying equipment, including ballistic shields, riot shields, gas masks, and water rescue disks.
Under police activities, in 2022 there were 4,242 incidents, a 14 percent increase over 2021 (3,721 incidents).
There were 19 reportable crashes and one fatality and 58 non-reportable crashes and 51 criminal arrests.
There were 2,455 parking tickets written in conjunction with Geisinger Security.
Old guns sale
Leading off the meeting, Dyroff received approval to sell old weapons that were currently being held in the gun safe for $5,150 to National Range and Armory out of Williamsport.
“We had some old firearms that were in our gun safe,” Dyroff said. “When I got here I replaced the pistols. Our rifles were replaced with new weapons with lights and red dots.”
The sale is not open to the public. It will include the old AR-rifles currently held by Mahoing Township Police Department, as well as tasers and a couple of shotguns, Dyroff said. None of these weapons were currently being used.
Dyroff checked with other vendors, but received no other quotes to buy the firearms.