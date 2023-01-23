DANVILLE — Mahoning Township Police Department Chief Fred Dyroff received permission at Monday night's supervisors meeting to sell 150 old weapons that were currently being held in the gun safe for $5 to National Range and Armory out of Williamsport.
"We had some old firearms that were in our gun safe," Dyroff said. "When I got here I replaced the pistols. Our rifles were replaced with new weapons with lights and red dots."
The sale is not open to the public. It will include the old AR-rifles currently held by Mahoing Township Police Department, as well as tasers and a couple of shotguns, Dyroff said. None of these weapons were currently being used.
Dyroff checked with other vendors, but received no other quotes to buy the firearms.