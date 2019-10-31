DANVILLE — Mahoning Township Police Department's LiveScan device, which includes a computer and digital fingerprint scanner, was recently upgraded with a new computer and software and a CPIN (Commonwealth Photo Imaging Network) camera, which takes digital mug shots of arrestees and stores them in the state system, Police Chief Fred Dyroff told the township supervisors at their meeting this week.
A video camera also was installed for video arraignment with district justices throughout the state. Montour County paid for the upgrades, which were funded by the $175 fingerprinting fees paid by defendants.
In other business at the meeting, Palmer Drive residents John and Kathy Gold questioned a recent ordinance prohibiting parking on the north side of their street. John Gold said that when residents have company, “There is no place to park.”
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said the supervisors banned parking on the north side to give snowplows and mowers better access.
Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn told the residents, “All those (homes) on the south side have three (parking spaces), one in the garage, two in front,” VonBlohn said.
The supervisors approved moving two matured one-year certificates of deposit of $242,000 each at Jersey Shore Bank to a savings account at the same bank at 2.75 percent interest, rather than moving the money to CDs at Service 1st Federal Credit Union at 2.6 percent interest.
— JOE SYLVESTER