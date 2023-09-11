DANVILLE — Residents of the Sidler Hill neighborhood in the township expressed concerns with a potential zoning change Monday.
More than 30 members of the public attended the zoning hearing regarding a proposed zoning amendment that would change Upper, Middle and Lower Streets from Moderate Density Residential (MR) to High Density Residential (HR).
Dean VonBlohn, township zoning officer of 14 years, explained the differences in these zoning regulations. As currently zoned, the neighborhood allows only single family dwellings. If changed to HR, two-family dwellings, conversion apartments (up to 2 units), townhouse buildings (up to four units) and multifamily dwelling structures/apartment buildings (up to 4 units) could be built in the area.
According to MR zoning regulations, 8,000 square feet are required per every single family dwelling units. The same applies in HR zones, however, 6,500 square feet are required per unit for two-family dwellings, according to VonBlohn.
For both MR and HR, the maximum height for buildings is 35 feet and each new unit is required to have a minimum of two parking spaces, VonBlohn said.
Residents addressed three main concerns surrounding the proposed rezoning: traffic, water pressure and runoff.
Resident Valerie Tanner said she and her husband count the number of cars that passed her home one evening between 5:45 and 8:15 p.m. During those two and a half hours, 824 cars passed through the area. Of them, 142 cars passing through barely stooped at a stop sign, Tanner said.
A regular township meeting followed the zoning hearing during which Detective Jason Bedisky provided data from the township police department. Bedisky said the department had spent more time patrolling the Sidler Hill area and had made 31 contacts which resulted in four citations, one for speed and three for stop sign violations.
The department is also conducting a traffic study in the area. Specifically on Middle Street, as of the most recent data, the average speed was around 17 miles per hour and the maximum speed was 42 miles per hour. The street averaged 950 vehicles a day, Bedisky said.
Several residents voiced concerns regarding water pressure. Michelle Minello, of Upper Street said she already experiences low pressure.
“My pressure has been horrible. In the past month, my pump has died,” Minello said. “I can’t flush a toilet and run a spicket in the sink at the same time because of low pressure.”
This issue has been a long-time concern in the area, according to another resident, Robin Johnson. “In ’88, my house caught fire and burnt to the ground,” she said. ”The issue at that time was water pressure.”
Brian Horn, of the Danville Water Treatment Plant, provided an update on the borough’s $1.2 million efforts in that department.
“We are aware the water lines up there are old and we would like to increase the size of them,” Horn said. “Lower street is the first step of this project. Our end goal is to create PSI and flows for all residents the best we can without breaking the bank.”
Joel Gum, of Gum Realty Group LCC, spoke on behalf of four contractors in support of the rezoning. The contractors included Gum Realty Group LLC, Robert Culver, GGK Holdings LLC and Leroy C. Yocum Jr.
“We believe this a typical progression for municipalities to see two or multi family dwellings around large employers,” Gum said.
According to Gum, there are a total of 65 properties currently on the hill, 35 of which are owner-occupied and 30 of which are non-owner occupied or rentals.
Each applicant already owns property in the neighborhood and has a vested interest in the area. Addressing the township supervisors, Gum said, ”Make a decision based on facts and dats. One that is best for the neighborhood.”
Gum also recommended the board take the statistics he provided to their own engineer to get a comprehensive understanding of the ask.
The township supervisors said they had made efforts to begin to combat some of the residents’ concerns after hearing them at the last meeting two weeks ago.
“A lot of the points you brought up, we can’t control,” Supervisor John Whelan said. “We reached out to Geisinger and they are supposedly asking their employees to slow down. We also dispatched the police and they did stop a bunch of cars and ticketed several. We plan on continuing to monitor these things.”
During the regular meeting following the zoning hearing, the supervisors tabled the vote on the rezoning and said they plan to revisit it during their regular meeting on Oct. 10 at 5:30 pm.
“I think we need a little time before we vote on this,” Whelan said. “I think we need a little more research.”
Supervisor Glen Cromley commended the public’s interest on the matter and their efforts to attend the hearing. “I think this is wonderful the amount of people who are here,” he said. “Local government is all about hearing what people have to say. I give you credit for coming.”