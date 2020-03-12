Mahoning supervisors honor teen volunteers

DANVILLE — Mahoning Township supervisors Monday honored three teen volunteers from the township who helped clean up the municipal building attic.
Supervisor T.S. Scott presented plaques to the three, who included his son, Tenneson Scott, 16; Connor Kozick, 16, both Danville Area High School sophomores, and Grant Warren, 18, a senior at MMI Preparatory School, Freeland. The plaques were presented by the supervisors on behalf of the citizens "in grateful appreciation of your volunteerism and selfless commitment to your community."
T.S. Scott said the three cleaned up the catwalk and attic and stored old documents, as part of a concentrated effort by members of various township departments.
"They're all coming back for Dumpster Day," the supervisor said. "They're the future."
