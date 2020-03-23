DANVILLE — Mahoning Township residents who want to attend the supervisors meeting this evening can attend only via teleconference, the supervisors announced on Sunday.
"Anyone interested in joining the meeting, please call 605-313-5111 and when prompted, follow the commands to join the conference. You will be asked to enter an access code number (835405) followed by the pound sign," the announcement stated.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said that when he asks for public comment, residents should comment or ask questions. He said to keep phones on mute while supervisors are speaking to avoid background noise.
Anyone having difficulty signing on can call 570-275-5521, ext. 2.
More details are available at www.mahoningtownship.org.