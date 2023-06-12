MAHONING TOWNSHIP - Overuse of Mahoning Township's brush service has caused issues for officials, Department of Streets and Infrastructure (DSI) Lead Lloyd Craig said at the township meeting on Monday.
In consulting the board of supervisors, Craig said restrictions or enforcements needed to be put in place.
"I think one load per week is more than fair and generous," Craig said. "Going back to one load a week will be a big benefit."
The supervisors mentioned placing a security camera at the site, but decided against it due to a lack of personnel for further monitoring and enforcement. The township supervisors placed a one load per week restriction for noncommercial properties.
The noisy rooster the township dealt with at the May 22 meeting is no longer an issue, Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said. VonBlohn said he visited the Abulesc residence on Monday and the rooster was no longer there.
GenX, a California company, submitted an application for utility expansion across the township, Engineer Drew Barton said.
"There were a lot of conflicts identified that were sent back to them," Barton said.
Specifically, Barton said there were a lot of question marks surrounding potential boring issues.
The next Mahoning Township yard waste pick-up will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 20. Residents are limited to five bags per pick-up with a maximum of 50 pounds per bag.
For pickup, email yards@mahoningtownship.org or call 570-759-7715 with the resident’s name and street address.
The 2023 Dumpster Day will be from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Danville Child Development Center at 1459 Bloom Road, Cooper Township.
Further details on these events can be found at www.mahoningtownship.org.