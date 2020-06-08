DANVILLE — A Mahoning Township supervisor's proposal to change how the township develops its annual budget brought protests from another supervisor who has worked with the township treasurer and secretary to come up with a spending plan the past two years.
"There's been a misconception of the way we approached the budget last year," Supervisor T.S. Scott said. "The perception was the decisions were made in the treasurer's office."
He said the supervisors were just seen as a rubber stamp on the budget that Supervisor John Whelan developed with the appointed officials. Scott said other department heads were concerned. He proposed the supervisors hold a three-day budget conference where supervisors could meet with department heads.
That brought protests from Whelan, who felt he was being removed from the process.
"You can't tell me what meeting I can't attend," Whelan said.
As Whelan read a statement against the plan, Scott interrupted to tell him he would be involved as one of five supervisors. Whelan told him to "shut up," and that he had the floor, as Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn called for order.
Whelan said he still would be participating with Treasurer Ken Houck and Secretary Carolyn Dragano in creating a budget.
"What you're talking about is doing it alone," Scott said. "We want to do it as a group. This is a very simple budget. It doesn't take 10 days (of meeting with the treasurer and secretary)."
Whelan later commented in a text, "I’m OK with everyone participating..... I don’t like that they are trying to limit my participation in the preliminary process. I’ve checked with Treasurer and Secretary and they were very pleased with the process that was in place. This will be a challenging year with the Covid impact on Revenue and Expenditures. Time for more prep not less."
Supervisor Vice Chairman Larry Robertson correctly said the budget meetings would have to be open to the public. Scott initially said they wouldn't have to be until a reporter later cited the state Sunshine Law, which does not allow a closed meeting for budget negotiations.
Scott said he was not opposed to an open meeting.
Whelan and Robertson voted against Scott's budget conference proposal. Robertson said afterward the proposal should have been tabled for another meeting.
"We have a period of time before the budget process starts," he said.