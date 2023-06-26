DANVILLE — Mahoning Township supervisors honored five local children for providing water and Gatorade to local fire companies on Monday evening. Aaron Childress, Adam Childress, Axel Childress, Mackenzie Beach and Jhett Beach were recognized by the board.
The five kids, composed of two groups of siblings, have spent their summers so far collecting money at lemonade stands to donate water and Gatorade to local fire companies.
Supervisors presented framed certificates and Subway gift cards to each child.
Glen Cromley, chairman of the board, said he respected the kids' dedication. "The board would like to present these awards to young children who have gone above and beyond for their community," he said. "We are grateful and appreciative of your volunteerism."
Cromley also applauded the parents of the kids for instilling these values in them.
The kids were nominated by Mahoning Township Fire Chief Leslie Young, who also made a statement at the meeting.
"I nominated these kids for the award because they just went above and beyond to provide water and Gatorade for our fire companies," she said. "These things are important to us in emergencies."
Aaron Childress was honored to be recognized by the board. "It was nice to be honored and appreciated," he said.
His younger brother, Axel, said he was both surprised and happy.
Supervisors also conducted regular business matters at Monday's meeting including approvals of the purchase of a new server and cabinet for the township office for around $15,000.
Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn also made a statement regard dumpsters on streets.
"Any time there is a dumpster on the street, please contact the police department for permits to do so properly," VonBlohn said.
The next Mahoning Township yard waste pick-up will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 18. Residents are limited to five bags per pick-up with a maximum of 50 pounds per bag.
For pickup, email yards@mahoningtownship.org or call 570-759-7715 with the resident’s name and street address.
The 2023 Dumpster Day will be from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Danville Child Development Center at 1459 Bloom Road, Cooper Township.
Further details on these events can be found at www.mahoningtownship.org.