DANVILLE — The Mahoning Township Police Department recently received some recognition for its policies and officer training, Police Chief Frederick C. Dyroff III reported.
The Lexipol Connect program said the local department achieved the gold level for consistently and effectively disseminating policies to officers, issuing timely policy updates as laws change and ensuring officers are trained on policies.
Lexipol is the nation’s leading content, policy and training platform for public safety agencies. The Connect program tracks the township police department’s performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management — policies issued, updates pending, daily training bulletins (DTBs) issued, policies acknowledged and DTBs taken.
Last year, Mahoning Township police responded to more than 3,521 requests for assistance, from criminal investigations and traffic crashes to mental health crisis interventions, motorist assists and animal complaints. To maintain a consistent and professional response, the department relies on comprehensive, up-to-date policies, the chief said.
“Using Lexipol policies by the Mahoning Township Police Department delivers the highest levels of service to the citizens we serve,” said Dyroff. “We're excited Mahoning Township Police Department is delivering a standard of excellence through their policy efforts that reduces risk for our personnel and those we serve."