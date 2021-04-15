DANVILLE — Three weeks from now, if all the technical details are ironed out, officers in the Mahoning Township Police Department will be equipped with working body cameras.
Right now, said Mahoning Police Chief Fred Dyroff on Tuesday, "the people from WatchGuard (body cameras) are having their I.T. people coming in May 3 to do the final install in our server.
"There will also be technical training at that time for all of our officers, to get everybody up online," he said.
The training is May 3-5.
On Tuesday, Dyroff said, "we had people working on installing a component part of the system in our cars.
Dyroff explained that this is an upgrade to the WatchGuard system already in place for dashboard cameras with V300 bodycams.
Previously, the dashboard camera was tied directly to the cruiser’s patrol lights, so when an officer flipped the light bar on, the camera automatically went on.
The bodycams will be synched to that system as well, so the dashboard and body cameras start recording when the lights are activated. Additionally, Dyroff said when an officer parks the police vehicle at the township building that houses the department, videos from the cameras will automatically upload to the township’s server.
"The body cameras will be synched up with the cameras in the car, so everything should be synched together." That was completed on Tuesday.
"So hopefully, by the end of the first week in May, we should be up and running," he said.
That timeline depends, Dyroff added, on all of the technical aspects of this working as planned.
Mahoning Police bought eight cameras.
The cost of the cameras, $17,815, came from the township, and was approved by supervisors.
The funds will also cover upgrades to the department’s existing servers and installation.
Once active, the department will become one of the few in the Valley to use body cameras, according to Dyroff.
Other departments
There are some other departments in the Valley that have cameras, Dyroff said. "I believe Coal Township PD, Locust Township PD and Mifflinburg PD have body cameras."
Riverside police are also exploring the viability, including finances, of buying body cams.
“This is a transparency thing,” Dyroff said. “It just shows we’re not hiding anything. It is a practice that protects the public as much as it does the officers.”
Dyroff and township Chairman Bill Lynn said work had been going on behind the scenes for months to find an affordable system that was still top of the line.
Costs, Dyroff explained, were reduced because when a new server was installed in the township building two years ago, supervisors purchased a model that is able to handle future upgrades without being replaced.
“It’s a really good investment for us,” Lynn said. “We’ve done a lot of price checking and we needed something that was compatible with what we already had, to be able to build on the system we had in place. That was one of the biggest issues.”
“If something happens, we will know what is going on,” Lynn said. “It protects the officer and the person talking to the officer. Now there is no ‘he said, she said,’ going on.”
Dyroff said he has to review the functionality of the cameras, but says there is a way officers could switch the camera off, he said. “If someone is in a person’s home and the individuals are not appropriately dressed, they may want to turn it off for privacy,” Dyroff said. If an officer does turn the camera off, they would have to immediately document the reason for it when they return to the station, he said.
“Our officers are for it, they’ve been asking for a while about it,” said Dyroff, noting that the death of George Floyd last May expedited the process.
“They are excited," he said. "In a couple of years, they will probably be mandated by the government.
“It’s a smart thing for the officers and the township,” Lynn said, “You just never know what is going to happen.”