DANVILLE — Mahoning Township supervisors approved the hiring of a part-time police officer at Monday night’s meeting.
Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said Dale Hauser Jr. has passed all evaluations without any issues. A full background investigation was also done, and he had recommendations from former and current employers, friends and family.
The township did lose a part-time police officer, Clay Berringer, this past year, so this is a replacement for an existing position.
Dyroff commended the Mahoning Township Street Department for their work in remodeling the police station.
“The Mahoning Township Police appreciate the hard work and dedication in remodeling the police department from 2019 to 2023,” Dyroff said. “So thank you.”
Township Engineer Drew Barton noted that the Conservation District diverted money toward Whisper Hills Development stormwater improvements.
Mahoning Fire Chief Leslie Young gave a 2022 summary of her department’s activities.
In the year 2022, she said, “we were dispatched to 244 incidents. Very similar to 2021, there was only a 2-incident decrease from 246 incidents. We responded to 134 incidents in Mahoning Township and provided aid on 110 incidents in twenty-six different municipalities.”
The fire department received mutual aid 22 times, according to Young. There were three structure fires in Mahoning Township, which resulted in a total of $103,000 in fire loss.
One fire, Young said, “resulted in severe injuries to a civilian. There were two injuries to firefighters reported as a result of incident response.”