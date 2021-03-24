DANVILLE — Yard waste pickup in Mahoning Township will begin Tues., April 20 and continue on the third Tuesday of every month though Sept. 21. The pickup times are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Bagged yard waste must be at the curbside the day of pickup. The limit is five bags per pickup, and a maximum of 50 lbs., plus small piles of brush tied together, if possible.
The service is for residents, not for commercial service businesses.
To schedule a pickup, email JDOG at mahoningyards@gmail.com, or call 570-759-7715. Please give JDOG your name and street address.
— RICK DANDES