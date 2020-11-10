DANVILLE — Most Mahoning Township taxpayers likely will pay the same tax rates in 2021 as they did this year. Many will pay a little bit less.
The township supervisors Monday voted 5-0 to approve a tentative $3.7 million budget for next year that shows a 6.8 increase in expenditures over the current year but keeps real estate tax rates the same and reduces to zero the millage rates for street lights and fire hydrants, which not all property owners pay.
Supervisor John Whelan explained that property owners who live near street lights or fire hydrants pay those respective taxes. The supervisors did not have the specific rates at hand for those two taxes. Whelan said the hydrant tax brought in just under $1,000. The street light tax brought in more than $8,500 in revenue a year, while the township has been paying PPL $4,800 a year. The township street light fund is "overfunded," Whelan said, with a current surplus of $34,000. He said the township will use that to pay PPL for now.
Other taxes will remain at 1.588 mills on real estate, with 1.384 mills for general purposes and .204 mills for the fire fund; one-half of 1 percent realty transfer, and $52 Local Service Tax. One mill equals $1 of tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said residents can obtain a copy of the tentative budget after 9 a.m. Wednesday. The township must available for public inspection for at least 20 days before the supervisors formally adopt the spending plan at the Dec. 14 meeting.
