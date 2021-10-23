HARRISBURG — State officials on Friday encouraged Pennsylvanians voting by mail ballot in the Nov. 2 election to hand-deliver their ballots to their county election office, drop box or other designated location as soon as possible.
“It’s time to return your mail ballot to ensure it arrives by the deadline. Although county election boards will accept mail ballots until 8 p.m. on Election Day, voters should not wait until the last minute. And a postmark doesn’t count,” Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said. “Hand-deliver your mail ballot as soon as possible to your county election office or authorized drop-off location to be certain your vote will be counted.”
While voters can still apply for a mail ballot through Oct. 26 at 5 p.m., they are urged to fill out and return their ballot as soon as they receive it. They also have the option of voting their mail ballot in person at their county election office. They can apply for their ballot, wait while their eligibility is verified by an election official and then complete and return their ballot on the spot, all in one visit.
Under Pennsylvania law, voters may only return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot, or voters who need third-party delivery of their emergency absentee ballot.