LEWISBURG — A bridge maintenance project on the Lewisburg River Bridge on Route 45 in Union and Northumberland counties starts today.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be removing light poles for repair and painting on the bridge between Water Street in Lewisburg Borough, Union County, and Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect single-lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed and are urged to drive with caution in the area.