Snowfall was expected to continue throughout the night and end Tuesday morning, resulting in about a foot of accumulation for most of the Valley, according to an AccuWeather meteorologist.
The final totals were expected to come in at just about what meteorologists had been predicting leading into the storm.
“It will snow intermittently throughout the day and night, but the intensity could vary,” said meteorologist Brett Rossio in the early afternoon Monday. “I wouldn’t be shocked if we got an inch to an inch and a half per hour during the later afternoon.”
The storm was dropping a “high ratio snow,” he said.
Because of the intensity of the snow Monday afternoon, some schools that closed or shifted to remote learning on Monday also did the same for Tuesday.
Danville Area School District gave its students a second consecutive snow day, becoming the first Valley district to shut down Tuesday. Superintendent Ricki Boyle sent out the alert just after 2 p.m. today. A handful of other schools, including Lewisburg, Mount Carmel, Shamokin and Warrior Run had also announced plans for remote learning today.
“This is a powdery type of snow,” said Rossio. “It’s not very wet. That’s due to a relatively cold air mass. When the temperatures are colder, the snow to liquid ratio is higher. Snow will accumulate more efficiently when the temperatures are colder.”
The National Weather Service in State College offered some updated snow totals throughout the day . As of 4 p.m., the NWS was reporting 11 inches in Watsontown, 10 in Montandon and 9.5 in Middleburg. In earlier releases Monday and with hours of snow still ahead, NWS reported eight inches of snow in Hartleton, 7.5 in Mifflinburg, 7.2 in Lewisburg and 7 in both Danville and Elysburg.
Temperatures were expected to hover around 31 degrees overnight and throughout the day Tuesday. On Wednesday, the high temperature will be 34; on Thursday it will be 40, Rossio said.
“Thankfully, it won’t be too bad. Temperatures will be moderate,” he said. “We’re still going to have quite a bit of snow that will stick around for a few weeks. There will be a cold outbreak next week with a degree of melting on Wednesday and Friday.”
County offices shut down
The Union County Government Offices closed at 2 p.m. today, according to the county’s emergency manager, Michelle Deitrich. Union County plans on operating under normal business hours on Tuesday.
All court proceedings at the Northumberland County Courthouse and at the Magisterial Districts were canceled Monday, according to the county’s website. All Montour County offices were closed today as well.
Speed restrictions
Speed limit restrictions remained in place along Interstates 80 and 180 all day and into the evening hours, according to PennDOT.
Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 on both highways and other interstates across Pennsylvania. Commercial vehicles are only permitted in the right lane, PennDOT says.
Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow during ongoing storms.
Hospital services impacted
Evangelical Community Hospital officials announced mid-day today that the storm had impacted some of its services.
The hospital’s specialty and primary care clinics closed early, along with its Urgent Care center. The hospital’s COVID-19 testing site also closed early and is scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Hospital staffers will reach out to patients that had appointments impacted by the closures, including those who were scheduled for COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday.