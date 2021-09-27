NORTHUMBERLAND — The heater system giving off smoke was the cause of a fire call at Nottingham Village on Sunday.
Point Township Fire Chief Jim Geise said the system malfunctioned at the nursing facility at 58 Neitz Road, Northumberland, at approximately 3:15 a.m. Sunday.
The system was being used for the first time this year. By the time firefighters arrived, the building had been evacuated and ventilated, said Geise.
It was checked and everybody returned to the facility, he said.
The largest amount of time was spent waiting for maintenance crews from Nottingham to arrive and check the system, said Geise.
The smoke brought out a dozen fire and rescue crews.