MILTON — One of the men involved in the shooting of a 24-year-old man in Milton on Nov. 10 will remain in jail without bail.
Deionte Sherrell, 23, of Erie, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl, who also denied a motion from Conflict Counsel Michael O'Donnell to set bail. The preliminary hearings for two other defendants — Ricky Pearson, 22, of Sunbury, and Antonio Carpenter, 24 — were postponed until Dec. 4.
"I do have concerns about the safety of the community, so I am denying bail," said Diehl during Sherrell's bail hearing.
The victim was shot four times with a .40 caliber handgun as he watched his friend fight off two attackers in the first block of Elm Street on the afternoon of Nov. 10, according to arrest papers. He suffered two gunshot wounds to a leg and two to his lower torso. According to arrest papers, the victim suffered severed arteries in a leg, a broken femur, a hole in his intestine and has a bullet lodged in his spine.
The dispute was over a stolen winter hat followed by a fistfight led to the shooting. Pearson was identified as the shooter, according to police.
Police have not identified the victim.
O'Donnell said Sherrell was not accused of being the shooter and he is already under supervision by state parole. He said Sherrell will cooperate with the court by showing up for his scheduled hearings.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner opposed changing bail because he posed a risk to the safety of the community.
She also noted that Sherrell was paroled on Oct. 2, and state parole officers didn't know where he was for 37 days. He wasn't supposed to be in Northumberland County, she noted.
Pearson, identified by the victim as the shooter, faces 10 criminal counts: attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, riot, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon and two conspiracy charges.
Police charged Carpenter with seven counts: accomplice to attempted criminal homicide, two conspiracy charged for aggravated assault, riot, accomplice to recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and fleeing police.
Sherrell is charged with six counts: accomplice to attempted criminal homicide, two conspiracy charged for aggravated assault, riot, accomplice to recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Pearson and Carpenter are scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 4 in front of Diehl. Sherrell's case is headed to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas, but no date is scheduled at this time.