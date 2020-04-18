SUNBURY — A father accused of breaking his 8-week-old son's leg will not be released from Northumberland County Prison.
Judge Paige Rosini on Friday denied the bail motion of Corey James Feese, 30, of Mount Carmel, and defense attorney John Broda. Feese has been imprisoned for 158 days on $100,000 cash bail.
Rosini said the charges are serious and Feese has a pending simple assault case. She will consider the motion again at a May 22 hearing and asked the defense and Commonwealth to have arguments for release based on Rule 600, the Pennsylvania Criminal Code statute governing speedy trials.
Feese and the child's mother Kirsten Eilee Gallagher, 24, of Mount Carmel, are accused of breaking their child's femur, but it is not clear which parent the Commonwealth holds responsible for the injury on April 3, 2019. Gallagher maintains that Feese was taking care of the child when the injury occurred.
The child's injury, according to court documents, is a diaphyseal transverse fracture of the femur that is a result of "a fairly straightforward case of physical abuse," Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger, told police.
The type of fracture often occurs when “a caregiver is frustrated with the child during the diapering process. Typically, this occurs when the child who is being changed urinates or defecates on the caregiver, causing them to become aggravated," Bellino told police.
Both Feese and Gallagher are charged with three felonies each: aggravated assault of a child, criminal conspiracy and child endangerment; two misdemeanors: simple assault and recklessly endangering another person; and a summary count of harassment.
Gallagher, who posted bail and was released on Dec. 12, is scheduled for a status conference at 1:15 p.m. June 1 in front of Rosini.