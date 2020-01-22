SUNBURY — A Sunbury man accused of crashing a rented van head-on into a school bus in front of Oaklyn Elementary School in September will see his charges bound over to Northumberland County Court.
Nicholas Kahley, of Spruce St., appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
Toomey sent felony charges of aggravated assault, having a controlled substance, accidents involving death or injury and misdemeanor drug charges to county court, according to authorities.
He is being held in Northumberland County Jail on $200,000 bail, which Toomey set in December.
On Dec. 6, test results from a state police lab showed Ziplock bags containing more than six grams of heroin, 3.48 grams of methamphetamine and several glassine bags, according to state troopers.
According to the October warrant, troopers discovered a large amount of copper wire and piping, which appeared to be burnt in the back of a rented van when they arrived at the scene at 8:13 a.m. on Sept. 12. During a search of the van following the crash, a bag containing suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, white wax bags, a measuring device and a hypodermic needle were discovered, troopers said.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA