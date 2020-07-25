SUNBURY — A Dornsife man accused of hitting a 36-year-old woman holding a 15-month-old with a van posted bail this week following a hearing in Northumberland County Court.
Noah Nathaniel Vitrano, of Super Drive, was released from Northumberland County Jail on $200,000 unsecured bail on Tuesday after his bail was changed from $200,000 cash bail by Judge Paige Rosini. He was placed on bail supervision and must have no contact with the victim.
Vitrano on Oct. 27 got into an argument with Frances Marie Schaffner before driving a van into the woman and the child she was holding. He then took the child and fled following the 7:45 a.m. incident. Upon one failed attempt to give the child away to a stranger at a gas station in Zerbe Township, he abandoned the boy with an employee at a different gas station in Shamokin, police said.
He was believed to have been high, police said.
Vitrano is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of child endangerment, a felony count of concealing the whereabouts of a child, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, and six summary counts of harassment, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.
Vitrano is scheduled for a status hearing at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 3 and for jury selection at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 5, both in front of Rosini.