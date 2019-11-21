MILTON — A Dornsife man accused of hitting a 36-year-old woman holding a 15-month-old boy with a van waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl.
The charges against Noah Nathaniel Vitrano, 36, of Super Drive, will now head to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas. He remains a county inmate in lieu of $200,000 cash bail and is scheduled for a formal arraignment in county court at 9 a.m. Dec. 2.
Vitrano on Oct. 27 got into an argument with Frances Marie Schaffner before driving a van into the woman and the child. He then took the child and fled following the 7:45 a.m. incident. Upon one failed attempt to give the child away to a stranger at a gas station in Zerbe Township, he abandoned the boy with an employee at a different gas station in Shamokin, police said.
He was believed to have been high, police said.
Vitrano is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of child endangerment, a felony count of concealing the whereabouts of a child, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, and six summary counts of harassment, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.