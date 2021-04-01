DANVILLE — A 30-year-old Danville man has been charged with simple assault and harassment after he allegedly repeatedly hit his girlfriend with his fist and with a stuffed bunny, until it fell apart. He threw a punch bottle at her as well.
According to court documents filed by Danville Police officer Joseph Eister, he was called to 720 E. Market St. on March 25 at 8:54 a.m. for a report of a domestic assault. The victim said Mathew Vincent Stone had hit her.
A verbal argument had taken place earlier in the morning, she said. She said that he grabbed a bunny that he had bought her and began hitting her with it until "the stuffed bunny's ears fell off." Then he punched her with a fist.
Police reported that the victim had several marks on her body where she had been hit.
Eister is scheduled to appear before District Judge Marvin Shrawder at a preliminary hearing today at 1:30 p.m.