SUNBURY — A 24-year-old Shamokin man facing homicide by vehicle charges while high on marijuana in Shamokin has a new attorney.
On Monday in Northumberland County Court, attorney Vince Rovito, of Shamokin, told Judge Hugh Jones that he now represents Miguel Angel Torres Jr., of East Race Street. Torres was previously represented by Conflict Counsel Jim Best, of Sunbury.
Torres, who is facing felony homicide by vehicle by DUI, felony aggravated assault, two misdemeanor DUI charges, a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and two summary traffic violations, posted bail on Oct. 6 but is currently being jailed in Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia County on unrelated probation violations.
Shamokin Police said Torres was unlicensed and under the influence of cannabis when he crashed into another vehicle on Jan. 26 traveling at speeds of up to 64 miles per hour at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets. The accident resulted in the death of 66-year-old Sharon Adams.
Police said a collision analysis and accident reconstruction report showed Torres Jr. was driving a Mini-Cooper traveling in a 25-mile-per-hour zone at speeds between 62 and 64 miles per hour through the intersection when he struck Adams' vehicle.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported that Adams died from multiple blunt force trauma, and contributing factors were severe atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
Shamokin Officer Raymond Siko confirmed that video evidence shows that Adams stopped at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 26, proceeded legally through the intersection and the accident occurred.