MILTON — A Muncy man accused of shooting another man following an argument the Interstate 180 ramp at Route 54 in Delaware Township posted bail on Wednesday.
Zachary Taylor Johns, 30, of Muncy, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl, which sends attempted criminal homicide and related charges to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas. Johns posted 15 percent of the $150,000 cash bail through private surety Denise M. Johns, of Montoursville, according to court documents.
Zachary Johns is accused of shooting his friend, Steven Burns, on Aug. 16 after getting in a drunken verbal argument. Two witnesses told police they were traveling home and got off at the exit at around 1 a.m. when a man ran up to their vehicle and asked them to call 911 because a man was shot, according to court documents.
Johns, who got out of the vehicle with Burns, allegedly fired a warning shot and then fired a second shot at Burns and struck him in the abdomen, six inches above the navel, according to court documents.
Johns is facing attempted criminal homicide, a felony count of aggravated assault, and four misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.