MOUNT CARMEL — A 59-year-old man from West Cameron Township accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman with an intellectual disability waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
The charges against Terry Gene Bordner, of Upper Road, are now headed to Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas. Bordner was charged by Trooper Raymond Snarski with a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by force, a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person with a mental disability, and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
Bordner remains a Northumberland County Jail inmate in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.
State Police said Bordner on Dec. 3 ignored the woman's multiple replies of "no" and sexually assaulted her in his trailer. Bornder told the woman he wanted to play a game that involved taking articles of clothing off. When she said no, he continued to force himself on her and made her perform sexual acts, police said.