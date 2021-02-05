SUNBURY — A Shamokin man accused of attempting to inappropriately touch a teenaged girl while he was free on bail is eligible to be released once his home plan is approved by Northumberland County Probation.
Judge Paige Rosini on Friday reduced the bail of Hunter James Dannheimer, 20, of Shamokin, to $75,000 unsecured and supervised bail from $75,000 straight cash. Dannheimer, who said he plans to live with his mother and brother in Coal Township, is scheduled for jury selection at 9:15 a.m. April 12 followed by a trial.
Dannheimer was free on $1 bail in December when police said he started dating a 14-year-old girl from Kulpmont in December 2019. Police said he lied about his age to the girl and her mother, having claimed he was only 16, lied to his own family about the girl's age and attempted to inappropriately touch the girl after she said no.
Dannheimer faces the following charges: a felony count of unlawful contact with a minor, a felony count of corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person age 16 or under.
Public defender John Broda represents Dannheimer. Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner, the lead prosecutor of the case, said the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed this and many other cases.
Rosini said once Dannheimer is released he cannot have any contact with the victim nor any contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Dannheimer pleaded guilty in July to one misdemeanor count of indecent assault and was sentenced to time served of 10 months and four days. Police said Dannheimer raped the victim on Dec. 4, 2018, while she was sleeping. The victim was in her 50s, police said.