LEWISBURG — A borough man pleaded guilty Monday to delivering a dose of fentanyl that caused another man’s non-fatal overdose last year and was sentenced in Union County Court.
President Judge Michael Hudock sentenced Edward Cortez, 27, to serve up to 24 months, minus one day, in Union County Prison. A sentence under two years allowed Cortez to remain in county jail.
Cortez served 294 days of his sentence since he was arrested Oct. 30 by Buffalo Valley Regional Police and held on $15,000 cash bail. District Attorney D. Peter Johnson said Cortez will be paroled upon approval of a home plan. Cortez must serve three years of probation upon the expiration of his maximum sentence date.
Cortez allegedly gave fentanyl to the man who overdosed as payment for a ride to Hazleton, police said at the time of Cortez’s arrest. Police said the overdose patient was revived at Evangelical Community Hospital on the third attempt to treat him with naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication.