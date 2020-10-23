SUNBURY — A Paxinos man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with an intellectual disability in December faces a lengthy probationary sentence and time on Megan's Law's website.
Terry Gene Bordner, 59, of Fir Road, pleaded guilty on Friday in Northumberland County Court to two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was immediately sentenced by Judge Paige Rosini to six years of probation and 15 years as a registrant on Megan's Law. He also must pay $300 in fines, plus court costs and fees, and must have no contact with the victim.
Bordner originally pleaded in June, but Rosini rejected the original plea deal. Defense Attorney William Cannon filed a motion asking Rosini to reconsider.
The Sexual Offenders Assessment Board determined that Bornder is not a sexually violent predator. The victim, with the mother present, agreed to allow Bordner to go on lengthy probation instead of serving jail time. Bordner also has no prior record, according to the district attorney's office.
Police said Bordner tried to trick a 20-year-old woman with an intellectual disability into taking her clothing off by telling her it was a game on Dec. 3. He ignored her multiple replies of "no" and sexually assaulted her in his trailer on Upper Road in West Cameron Township, police said.
Bordner said he works on a farm in Paxinos and helps pay his wife's bills. He made no other statements.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Finn said the victim has a protection from sexual abuse order against Bordner for three years until 2023. When that expires, Bordner must also abide by the probation restrictions of having no contact with the victim for another three years.
Bordner, who was free on $75,000 cash bail since Dec. 13, was originally charged by Trooper Raymond Snarski with a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by force, a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person with a mental disability and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.