SUNBURY — One of the men allegedly involved in a Nov. 10 incident that led to a shooting requested the Northumberland County Courts to separate his case from the alleged shooter.
On Wednesday, Deionte Sherrell, 24, of Erie, appeared via videoconference in front of Judge Paige Rosini with attorney Michael O'Donnell to argue their motion to sever the conjoined cases of Sherrell and Ricky Pearson, 23, of Sunbury. Pearson is accused of shooting Derek Whitesel four times with a .40 caliber handgun as he watched his friend allegedly fight off Sherrell and Antonio Carpenter, 25, of Highspire, in the first block of Elm Street in Milton last November.
O'Donnell argued that the victim testified Sherrell had nothing to do with the shooting itself and his client did not know that Pearson planned to use a firearm. Sherrell has no allegations of assaulting the victim or shooting the firearm.
The cases are "vastly different" and Sherrell would be prejudiced if the cases went to trial together, said O'Donnell.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward opposed the motion, citing the charges of conspiracy warrant the cases to be tied together. Sherrell is charged with six counts: accomplice to attempted criminal homicide, two conspiracy charges for aggravated assault, riot, accomplice to recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Rosini said she would notify Pearson and his attorney to see if they have a position on the motion to sever. She anticipated a decision would be made by the beginning of next week at the latest. Rosini's decision on whether to keep all of Sherrell's charged based on a previous hearing in July is still pending.
Carpenter already pleaded guilty in June to one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one felony count of fleeing for his involvement in the Nov. 10 shooting. He was immediately sentenced to a minimum of seven months and 19 days — the amount of time Carpenter has been in jail while awaiting trial — to a maximum of 23 months followed by 18 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $100 in fines plus court costs and fees.