WHITE DEER TWP. — State police arrested Zayne Hicks, 21, of New Columbia, for allegedly assaulting a man and causing the accuser to suffer a cut to his head and a broken collar bone, according to arrest papers.
Hicks also allegedly shoved a woman into a wall, police said.
The alleged incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. April 14 as Hicks attempted to retrieve personal items from a home in White Deer Township, Union County, arrest papers state.
Trooper Kyle Drick, state police at Milton, charged Hicks with misdemeanor simple assault and two summary counts of harassment. Charges were filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.