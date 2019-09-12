MIFFLINBURG — Police arrested a Muncy man accused of breaking into a woman’s home overnight Sunday, tackling her to the floor and pinning her to the ground before fleeing on foot, according to court documents.
Charles T. Feigles Jr., 32, and the accuser are known to each other, police said. According to arrest papers, Feigles climbed through a basement window and broke through a locked interior door before assaulting her.
Police said Feigles smashed the woman’s phone on a stove before leaving the scene.
According to arrest papers, Feigles first arrived at the home at about 2:25 a.m., knocking on the door and yelling, at which point the accuser threatened to call police.
Police said the woman couldn’t remember what Feigles was allegedly yelling at the woman after taking her to the ground.
Police said the woman suffered bruises and abrasions. She left her home and was helped by staff at the borough’s American Legion to clean blood from her arm, arrest papers state. She did not require further medical treatment, police said.
Patrolman Matthew Wenrich, Mifflinburg Police Department, charged Feigles with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint, simple assault and loitering and prowling at night, and a summary count of harassment.
Feigles was arraigned Wednesday by Selinsgrove Magisterial District Judge John Reed and is held in jail on $25,000 bail.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO