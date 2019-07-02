WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough police have arrested Jaime Gledhill, 37, of Watsontown, for behavior stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident Monday night.
Gledhill, at a residence along South Main St., Watsontown, allegedly assaulted the victim by striking him on the head with an object, causing numerous lacerations, bleeding and pain.
The victim was treated at Evangelical Community Hospital for injuries. Gledhill was initially committed to Columbia County Prison on two bench warrants pending arraignment on charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment.
— RICK DANDES